Nate Cram: Van Orden is a better fit for Congress

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Businesses are struggling. It’s a fact. Wisconsin needs to get back to work, and there’s only one candidate in this race who knows that.

Derrick Van Orden has been saying from day one that it’s time to get Wisconsin families working again, and I believe he’s the right candidate to secure our economic future.

Derrick cares about his community. He speaks about dreaming of returning home to Wisconsin and giving back to those who cared for his home and family while he was gone.

Derrick opened a small business to do just that: give back to his community.

Derrick’s decades of experience give him insight that Ron Kind doesn’t have. Derrick knows that here in Wisconsin, we have strong work ethics. We don’t want handouts, we want to earn our living.

Kind has spent so long in Washington, he’s become part of the problem. Kind even supported giving $1,200 stimulus checks to illegal immigrants, and that is a stance that I cannot support.

When we overcome the coronavirus, I know who I want leading the charge to grow business here in the 3rd District. The only candidate who has done it himself: Derrick Van Orden.

Nate Cram, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0