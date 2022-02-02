Nate Hundt: Re-elect Gary Padesky in District 7

Gary Padesky is the right choice for District 7 Board Representative of the County Board. Why?

• Because he takes action, he connects with his constituents and listens to their concerns.

• Because he is familiar with both city and county governments.

• Because he has helped improve collaboration between the two, in turn, saving taxpayers money.

• Because his work with the Library Board, Board of Public Works, Highway and Infrastructure, and Flood Plain and Solid Waste (to name a few) support the knowledge base necessary to make informed decisions as a County Board member.

• Because he has worked to make our community safe and supports policies that make sense for the residents

• Because when you have a question you can call Gary and he responds.

Gary is a good neighbor and the right choice for District 7 of the La Crosse County Board. You can trust that they will watch out for you and your family.

Vote for Gary Padesky for La Crosse County District 7 Board representative. He will continue to support the community we all live in. He will listen and learn and make decisions that are best for us, as neighbors.

Nate Hundt

La Crosse

