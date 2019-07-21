I feel that La Crosse Police Chief Tischer is wrong to have moved recruit training to Chippewa Valley Technical College due to the claims of racism in the La Crosse Department allegedly made by an instructor at Western Technical College.
I think this issue is something beneath his pay range, not worth his time or the taxpayer's dime. As an officer of the law, he should know that there is a process involved when it comes to things of this nature, and they do take time.
And considering that he is not paying the extra costs incurred out of his own pocket, maybe it would be wise to wait until all the facts have been found through the investigation, rather than jumping the gun.
Even if the claims were proven to be true, maybe the police chief could point to the new recruits the department's record in regards to racism or not to take controversial statements made by people personally, as there are people in life who you may not agree with, and to let the record and the actions of the department be the proof of non-racist behavior.
Nate Mason, West Salem