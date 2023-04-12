To date, five Wisconsin Counties have had unclarified referendums on the ballot.

Dane in November 2022, and Milwaukee, Vernon, Eau Claire and La Crosse in April 2023. These obscurities were done to swing the minds of the voters.

The most important was included on April 5, namely that Wisconsin law on abortion does not “protect the health of the mother.” As read, it implies that doctors are supposed to permit their patient to die. The statute clearly states, “This section does not apply to a therapeutic abortion which… is necessary… to save the life of the mother.”

While the above is not a literal lie, the implication given is a deception. The acceptable fixes are to omit this, or to add further clarification, such as, “but does protect the life of the mother.” Clarity removes obscurity, which is preferable to omission.

The other is that referendum did not cite Statute 940.04, but instead merely dated the law to 1849. The purpose is to automatically discredit the statute by its antiquity. However, that age is for a reason, since many Democrats believed they had the right to murder the baby in the womb of their slaves. Republicans in our state quickly made sure none of that would happen here.

Luke 20:38, “For He is not a God of the dead, but of the living: for all live unto Him.”

Let us follow the God of life, not the culture of death.

Nathanael Eisner

La Crosse