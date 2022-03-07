 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nathaniel Mason: Monroe DA sets fine example

Monroe DA sets fine example

Props to the Monroe district attorney, who managed to only get a minor traffic violation for a hit-and-run that he participated in on Dec 30. He has set a fine example for everyone else to follow next time they consume alcohol, get in an accident and leave the scene. Had he stayed most likely he would have gotten some sort of drinking and driving ticket, and a night in jail.

So again props, I know that Monroe County has a person who can think on their feet, and know exactly what to do when sudden circumstances dictate such.

Nathaniel Mason

West Salem

