Neil Duresky: Happel deserves re-election in District 12

As someone who resided in Common Council District 12 for 48 years, I’m writing to endorse Doug Happel for his re-election as the 12th District Council Member.

Doug has served his district constituents conscientiously and professionally for 10 years, and faithfully participates in council meetings and the proceedings of eight other boards and commissions. His experience is a valuable asset to the city – especially with many experienced council members opting not to run this year.

Happel will provide leadership and continuity during this time of transition. He has irreplaceable experience on the police and fire commission, and his previous employment in human resources and personnel insures council adherence to state statutes regarding employment matters.

He comes to each city business meeting well prepared, and rarely – if ever – abstains from voting. He has an excellent record of attendance because he believes he has an obligation to serve the constituents who elected him. He has initiated many legislative issues that come before the council – legislation that is beneficial to both his constituents and the city as a whole.

Voting for Doug Happel as council member of the 12 District is a vote that you will never regret.

Neil Duresky

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0