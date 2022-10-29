Neil Duresky: Pfaff is ethical and has earned support

As someone who was a Republican state political office candidate’s treasurer, as someone who thought Democrat senators leaving Wisconsin to avoid Act 10 deliberations were legislation cowards, and as a military retiree, I intend to vote for Brad Pfaff as my Congressman.

Brad is an ethical person who has a state Senate record as someone who works hard for the citizens of Wisconsin and is willing to compromise to pass legislation that benefits the majority of residents.

Brad Pfaff WAS NOT disinvited from speaking at the 2018 Wisconsin American Legion state convention.

Brad IS NOT someone mentioned as a member of the insurrectionist mymilitia.com website prior to the 2020 election. A website that went dark (members only) following the January 6th terrorist attack on our nation's Capitol.

Brad IS NOT someone who joined armed thugs in 2020 protests at the Wisconsin Capitol.

Brad IS NOT someone who exposed a suffering military hospital patient’s genitals to unsuspecting women officers; and then declared they would never want anything to do with a man.

Brad IS NOT someone who professes to have a distinguished military career yet attempted to bring a loaded weapon through TSA while claiming he didn’t know he had it in his carry on; also, Brad IS NOT on probation for violating the law.

And Brad Pfaff IS NOT someone who possibly used campaign funds illegally to attend and participate in the criminal January 6th insurrection.

Brad Pfaff is ethical, honorable and respects the law. He has earned my vote.

Neil Duresky