Neil Duresky: Richmond serves voters well

I encourage the voters of La Crosse County Supervisory District 1 to re-elect Andrea Richmond in the April 7 election.

Andrea has a wealth of statutory and budgeting knowledge and governance expertise that has served, and will serve, her constituents well.

I have the privilege of serving with Andrea on the La Crosse Regional Aviation Board, where she is chairperson. The airport director is hired by the board, and Andrea recently led a flawless search and hiring process for our new director.

She runs the board meetings in a business-like manner, and always treats meeting participants, be they airport staff or contractors completing FAA-approved construction projects, with professional respect. Andrea does a great deal of research on aviation issues and insures that our agenda is synchronized with the customer and business needs of the airport.

I have also witnessed Andrea’s tireless efforts for the residents of the Northside on the La Crosse Common Council and several city committees and commissions. She works hard to make sure the interests of all of her constituents are represented through her meeting preparation, her attendance and her votes on issues.

Your vote for Andrea Richmond is a vote that will be beneficial for the residents of Supervisory District 1.

Neil Duresky, La Crosse

