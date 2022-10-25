News toon
Dear Mr. President, since you were elected:
Many who are voting No to the school referendum prioritize neighborhood schools and want to wait to come up with a “ better plan.”
As a longtime Wisconsin prosecutor, I write to strongly and fully endorse Deputy Fritz Leinfelder for La Crosse County sheriff.
I am a Vietnam era Air Force veteran and I do not like what is happening in this country.
Endorsement letters for candidates in the Nov. 8 election must be received at the Tribune by the close of day Tuesday, Oct. 25, to be consider…
When the La Crosse School District reversed its commitment to ending police surveillance in schools, it was a betrayal to the students most at…
As we consider building a new high school, it's easy to imagine the snags, leading some to conclude: it’s just too disruptive. That thinking, …
Regarding “Deputy cleared of racism” from the Thursday, October 13 issue of the Tribune:
As La Crosse's tent people say good-bye to Houska Park for another winter elsewhere, we need to keep abreast of other communities who enable t…
I have met Brad Pfaff on several occasions. I like that he has a farm-agriculture background. He is very likable and easy to communicate with.