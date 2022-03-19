 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nicholas Althoff, Dr. Jennifer Althoff: Dustin Frost merits support

We support Dustin Frost from Shelby to the La Crosse County Board. We returned back to La Crosse over 10 years ago to raise our family. Since we have known Dustin, he has only been hard working and wanting what’s best for the community.

With his work ethic, we are confident that Dustin will have a meaningful participation to get things accomplished and protect our best interests. He is not afraid to be the voice to stand up for what’s right, which is much needed during this time.

Nicholas Althoff, Dr. Jennifer Althoff

La Crosse 

