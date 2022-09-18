Nicholas Berry: A sad state of affairs

President Biden called MAGA Republicans a threat to democracy. It is interesting that the Democratic Party spent over $50,000,000 to assist in getting those same Republicans to win their primaries.

Why? The Democrats do not anything to offer. Afghanistan withdrawal was a debacle. Biden tried to blame Trump's deal which was bad but he had plenty of time to plan and in the end ignored military advisers. He went to war with oil and gas and then pleaded with tyrants to pump more oil.

He was told the previous bill could very well start an increase in inflation and he ignored the advice. Inflation was at 7.9% before the war in Ukraine. His initial response was no big deal. The inflation reduction act has already been described as doing little to reduce inflation.

We should thank Sens. Manchin and Sinema for their obstinance; the laughable Inflation Reduction Act would have made inflation and the economy much worse if it passed at the original amount.

Crime is soaring all over the country with many individuals committing crimes, getting out of jail and committing more crimes. The party is hanging their hat on the belief that the right to unfettered abortion will save them; only time will tell.

The big question is why Republicans are going along with the Democratic scheme to not elect candidates who would have a broader appeal.

This sad state of affairs will leave all of us worse off than we are now.

Nicholas Berry

La Crosse