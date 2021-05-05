Nicholas Berry: Biden, Democrats getting a pass

I will make this short and sweet. The Washington Post has had to give President Biden four pinocchios several times already.

He lies as much as President Trump but since he is not bombastic it is not as noticed; plus, the television news does not automatically show him lying and then to someone who refutes him.

His tax measures will not generate as much as revenue as he claims and he will not generate as many jobs as he claims.

We are seeing an administration that wants to trample all over state rights.

If you want people like Alexandria Ocasio Cortez telling you how you are going to live your life, then wholly support what the Democrats are trying to do.

The reason why they want to pack the Supreme Court is to pass laws that are against the constitution and have their court rule them legal.

Nicholas Berry

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0