Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Republican House put a deal on the table regarding the impending default by the United States.

President Joe Biden and the Democrats laughed at it and refused to negotiate, stating it was dead on arrival. They want to keep spending on progressive causes and let the national debt increase.

The Democratic Party banks on the media blaming the Republicans for the stalemate and if there is a default it will be entirely the Republicans' fault.

Unfortunately, there is a lot of truth to the Democratic strategy.

Nicholas Berry

La Crosse