Nicholas Berry: Dysfunctional energy policy front and center

We have a completely dysfunctional energy policy. The administration wages all out war against fossil fuels while begging anyone including dictators to pump oil so our prices will not rise.

Yes, we need to invest in renewable energy sources and move away from fossil fuels but there has to be a coherent strategy and we do not have one. There are numerous warnings of power outages through out the midwest due to the grid becoming more and more unstable and no one seems to being attention.

President Biden should stop blaming everyone else and look in the mirror and admit that his policies have caused the gas prices to continue to rise and do something about it. We are at least a decade away from having renewable energy power most of the country.

We have enough natural gas and oil to take care of our needs for a know time. We better start using it while we transfer over to keep the power grid stable and reduce fuel prices.

This dysfunction in energy policy should not really be surprising since his foreign policy is just as dysfunctional but that is for another day.

Nicholas Berry

La Crosse

