Nicholas Berry: Garland correct in assigning special prosecutor to Biden case

We now know that President Biden has classified documents in his possession at various locations and at least has been cooperating with the proper authorities. We know that he has had the documents for several years.

Merrick Garland was correct in assigning a special prosecutor. Hopefully, he will be able to report the full details of how they got there.

Hopefully, he will find out the following. We know that Hunter Biden was at the private residence and paying over $49,410 a month to stay and where papers were stored. The amount is extremely exorbitant for that area. Why that amount? Hunter had been tied to China firms who paid him millions. What did he do for them? We know that the Penn Biden Center at Penn had papers there and the Chinese increased payments to the center after Biden Penn center opened.

Biden and his allies claim the big distinction between Biden and Trump is that Biden is fully cooperating and Trump does what Trump always does -- fight with everyone who disagrees with him.

I am not condoning his actions at all; if the facts lead to charges so be it.

There is the idea that Biden cannot be charged while in office but these papers have been in his possession for years.

In both cases, I want the FBI and Justice Department to play it down the middle with Biden; past events that I do not have the space to elaborate on make me very doubtful.

Nicholas Berry

La Crosse