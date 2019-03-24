There was a recent article on the Opinion page promoting the idea of affordable health care for all.
First, the majority of employees covered under a company health care do not want to give up their benefits.
Secondly, the idea that salaries would automatically rise since companies would not have to pay for health care gave me the best laugh I have had in a long time. Management in a lot of companies receive bonuses so now they could get a larger bonus. In addition, publicly held companies are responsible to stockholders who want the profits maximized so their dividends increase.
They mention the old argument that medicines would greatly be reduced. They do not mention the huge fraud problem that already exists that would only grow a lot larger.
The article also does not mention the fact that California has a bill passed for medical for all but there is one problem. The California budget is slightly more than $2 billion and the cost of medical care for all is more than $4 billion.
Last but not least, the federal government will run medical care for all and the federal government has proven incapable of running Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security correctly.
Nicholas Berry, La Crosse