Nicholas Berry: Oppose Biden choice for comptroller of currency

President Biden has nominated Saule Omarova as comptroller of the currency. This is a very important and powerful position.

I am not allowed due to limit to explain all that is wrong with this choice. She has proposed re-making banking as we know it, and like a lot of individuals on the left she thinks that the federal government should be supreme and of course they are the only people who know what is right for all of us.

I ask that you please read up on this lady and her views and then bombard our esteemed Sen. Tammy Baldwin that this lady should not be supported for the office.

Biden stated that he was a unifier and would stop the chaos. His nominations will do just the opposite, and this lady can dramatically affect everyone's lives and not for the good.

Nicholas Berry

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0