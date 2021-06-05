Nicholas Berry: Press, Fauci derided Trump claim on virus origin

The Trump administration stated that there could have been a leak from the lab located in Wuhan, China. Naturally, the press was derisive and so was Dr. Fauci.

They do not want to remind you of that now when they are reporting it is possible, and that includes Fauci.

I have for the last 30 years wanted the press to be totally objective. It is sad the most important time they should be they cannot be.

When you watch national news, listen with suspicion or you are just kidding yourself.

Nicholas Berry

La Crosse

