Nicholas Berry: Putin invasion should have come as no surprise

Sen. Mitt Romney in 2021 stated that Russia was the biggest geopolitical threat. Everyone jeered him including President Obama. Vladimir Putin annexed the Crimea in 2014 and Obama dismissed it as nothing. Putin did what he wanted and no one really did anything.

President Trump was more interested in getting information on Hunter Biden and fawning over Putin while constantly attacking NATO. President Biden tried to develop a rapport but is hard when on one hand where you are trying to be tough while asking him to keep sending oil when Putin sees the lengths being taken to dismantle the oil and gas industry here.

I seriously doubt that Putin respected in the case of Trump and Obama and does not respect Biden. You do not try to appease a bully who is willing to hunt down Russians in other countries and either successfully end their lives or attempt to do so.

Putin should have been hit with heavy sanctions in 2014. He has constantly been complaining for years that NATO was expanding too far and nothing was done. The invasion should have come as no surprise since he considered the West soft. We can send all the money we want now and it would probably not help. Ukraine should have been sold arms all during the Trump administration and Biden should have been doing a lot more sooner.

If Ukraine falls, and it probably will, a lot of the blood will be on the West's hands.

Nicholas Berry

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0