Nicholas Berry: Spending adds up in Build Back Better

I would like an explanation as to why included in the Build Back Better there is a $2.5 billion dollar tax gift to the trial attorneys? Why is the SALT tax deduction being increased from $10,000 to the proposed $80,000?

The reason the price tag of $1.75 trillion is in existence is due to the Democrats stating only will such items as child care tax credit be a short period of time and they fully plan to extend all the programs. When has a federally funded government program ever been taken away?

Speaking of the child care tax credit, the providers are going be to dealing with a tremendous amount of paperwork. In addition, the providers will have to adhere to the rules and regulations. Faith based child care providers will be adversely affected.The Congressional Budget Office stated the true cost when these programs all run 10 years is $5 trillion.

The media does not really want to discuss any of this. The media has been in conversations with the Biden administration over their supposed harsh news reporting on the administration. Imagine how the administration would feel if the news reporting contained all the information.

Interviews with reporters who are hand picked by the White House is deceptive at best and very condescending of the American public.

Nicholas Berry

La Crosse

