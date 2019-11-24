House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently strode to a microphone and stated that President Trump's attempt to have the Ukraine open an investigation into the Bidens' dealings with Ukraine was nothing more than bribery and extortion.
Vice President Biden's scolding of the former Ukrainian president and threats to withhold aid was not, of course, bribery or extortion.
Hunter Biden's hiring by a Ukrainian company was not bribery.
The Obama administration was worried about the Bidens' conduct with Ukraine.
President Obama's advice to the British citizens who approve Brexit and the country would stand in line for a trade deal was not bribery or extortion.
Sen. Chuck Schumer's threat to the Supreme Court that either heal thyself or in plain English vote the way we want you to vote and we will leave alone was not bribery or extortion.
No outrage of any of those statements.
That is why I had to break out laughing when Pelosi made her statement.
I have stated before that Trump should not be president. I do not care if he is impeached or voted out of office.
I want more than anything something the media is incapable of doing: Play it down the middle. To quote Jack Webb in the "Dragnet" series: "Just the facts."
I am totally disgusted with the media using the news for whatever agenda they want their viewing audience to hear.
The sad thing is that the movie "Network" is still very relevant today.
Nicholas Berry, La Crosse