Nicholas Berry: Taxes would soar to pay for $3.5 trillion bill

Regarding the Democratic lunacy regarding the $3.5 trillion bill:

Let's pass a bill where we identified $2.2 million in taxes to help pay for it and we find the rest in savings, however, we have not passed any tax increase so we have no idea really how this is going to work. Once passed, any administration would be crazy to repeal any of it since they would be soundly defeated for the attempt.

Costs will go up over the years, meaning taxes will have to increase not just on the rich but the middle class as well. The tax increases will not be small; google the tax rates in Europe for an idea of what we may be in for.

In addition, as usual, they do not want to state what is in the bill but the wealthy make out on this bill as well. You better start looking at what is in it and for whom. Then ask yourself, does it really have to be this big?

This what happens when you elect someone who then turns to Bernie Sanders to dictate the agenda. Joe Biden won the election but he sure is not governing and instead appointed Sanders and Elizabeth Warren proteges in key positions.

Nicholas Berry

La Crosse

