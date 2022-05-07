Nicholas Berry: The case for voting out incumbents, no matter the party

Did you go to a college that fit your budget and come out debt free? The Democrats have played you for a chump. Did you pay off your student debt? The Democrats played for you a chump. Did your parents dip into their savings so you would not be in debt? The Democrats played your parents for being a chump.

This does not fix the problem of high tuition; in fact, it exacerbates it since the colleges will just increase tuition, calculating that the federal government will bail some out at some point. It may be loan forgiveness but that means the Treasury does not get the funds back.

Did you go through the steps of becoming an American citizen? The Democratic party wants to play you for chumps as well. They would just as soon as grant every illegal immigrant a free ride to citizenship.

We have huge problems in this country, and all both major parties want to do is gerrymander the other out of existence. We, the general American are the definition insanity.

The general election is in November, and everyone should walk into the voting booth and vote the incumbent out of office no matter the party.

Nothing will change until that happens; we will get the same old same old.

Nicholas Berry

La Crosse

