Nicholas Berry: We need details of Medicare for All

Medicare for All has many supporters throughout the country.

Bernie Sanders has pushed it and stated the middle class would have to be taxed. Elizabeth Warren has stated the rich and the corporations will pay for it.

The cost put forth is too low and the revenue too high; what else is new. Nancy Pelosi condescendingly and sarcastically stated when the Affordable Care Act was being passed: "We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it."

We should demand and deserve to know the details so we can consider and then cast votes during an election.

Here are just some details we need to know:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Will this create another large bureaucracy located in Washington?

How many individuals work for health insurance companies and agencies in the United States?

What happens to all these individuals?

Cities and states will lose tax revenue and have to make it up.

Will there be less fraud?

Will professional caregivers have their earnings impacted?

These are just some of many questions that have to be resolved.

I was concerned regarding the Affordable Care Act since the federal government has mismanaged Social Security and Medicare.