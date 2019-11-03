This presidency is turning into a complete disaster.
The House Democrats have enough evidence and the votes to impeach. Their goal of doing so from the beginning of his term will be finally be realized.
However, they want more testimony and hearings and sometime later this year will do so.
I have come to the conclusion that this is intentional. If there is no trial in the Senate this year, it would be in 2020. If enough Republican senators vote for impeachment, the Democratic Party would have accomplished its dream. The Republican Party would have precious little time to find a replacement and run a viable campaign.
They may call themselves Democrats, but this ploy would weaken democracy.
We need to start really pushing for third parties since the decorum between the two major parties has completely broken down. We have very serious problems in this country that neither party seem to want to address.
Nicholas Berry, La Crosse