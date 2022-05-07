Nichole Paulson: Making a profit on Twitter

On April 25, 2022, Elon Musk changed the economy. Musk offered to buy social media platform Twitter for roughly $44 billion in cash on Monday where he promised to change the app to advocate for more lenient and open speech.

Musk has managed to greatly affect the stock market by making a deal to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share. This is why you should buy Twitter shares cheaper now and make a tidy profit.

If Musk’s purchase of Twitter is finalized, he will pay shareholders $54.20 per stock and the company will become private. If Twitter closes the deal at $54.20 a share as the final price under Musk’s deal, and the company is roughly $49/share, you could purchase a couple more shares before closing and earn some profit.

In order to successfully profit off of the Twitter shares before the company goes private, you would have to keep a close eye on the market as the stock prices for Twitter fluctuate every day because the deal hasn't completely gone through yet. You must keep in mind that even if you knew without a doubt that the deal would close at $54.20, you would still not even pay that price for shares today.

If you buy Twitter stock now, and the deal closes in 2022, there will be a short-term capital gain at the higher rate on any profit. So it is up to you to decide whether or not it is worth it.

Nichole Paulson

Chaseburg

