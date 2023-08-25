As Native business owners who train and connect tribal members with the construction industry, it was our pleasure to recently take part in the Wisconsin Jobs and Energy Coalition’s Safest Way Tour in West Salem.

As speakers at the event, we shared our perspective on the need to ensure our state’s tribal communities receive opportunities in these well-paying, family sustaining, careers working on pipelines. Additionally, we explained the positive working relationship we and many other Native-owned businesses have had working with Enbridge – the pipeline company proposing the Line 5 relocation in northern Wisconsin.

As we heard from countless others in West Salem and other Safest Way stops, pipelines like Line 5 have been quietly making our state’s way of life possible. Whether it is the union jobs pipelines create while being built and maintained… or the propane made possible by Line 5 that is used to heat homes (including ours), dry crops and run machinery… or the small businesses that rely on gas and diesel to move their products to market… it was clear that without pipelines our state’s residents would have very different, and more difficult, lives.

While we support the transition to renewable energy sources, we also realize that the full transition will take time. In the meantime, pipelines like Line 5 represent the most efficient and safest way to transport the energy our state’s families, workers, farmers, tribal members and businesses need.

Nick and Nyree Kedrowski

Black River Falls