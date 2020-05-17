Nick Dutton: La Crosse County should enforce business guidelines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling and the lack of direction from the GOP-controlled Legislature, we are in a limbo period with regards to safely reopening businesses.

In the meantime, the Tavern League has mentioned that it believes businesses should follow the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. guidelines to opening, but there is currently nothing enforcing this.

Kristine Hillmer, president of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, has suggested that counties are able to enforce business closures if they would like to. She also asserted that businesses who can be traced back to an outbreak would not be immune to a lawsuit.

Given that Wisconsin does not meet even the White House's criteria for reopening, we need to make sure that some steps are taken to prevent unnecessary disease spread.

At the minimum, I would call on the county to enforce the WEDC guidelines, some of which include protecting vulnerable employees, making PPE available and educating customers on risk reduction.

The last thing we need is to see outbreaks in our area followed by businesses facing lawsuits when we can do our best to keep people safe.

Nick Dutton, La Crosse

