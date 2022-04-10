Nick Link: Questioning everything about this country

I have an uncomfortable feeling these days. Perhaps it's a combination of emotions. I think it's confusion, sadness, frustration, helplessness, anger, tiredness, etc. All of those things because I'm questioning everything about my "good-ole USA."

If you're not critically questioning the ethics and values and continual self-praise and justifications crowned on this USA of 2022, then my humble opinion is, you should.

I have always loved my country! I still do love my country. I served in our military. I made it my profession ... and my career. I was so proud to be in the US military ... and I loved it!

But I've lost faith in most of our politicians in all parties, and I've lost faith in all forms of media. My perception is that the culture of today has a very different understanding of what truth means. And I'm very uncomfortable with it.

Nick Link

La Crosse

