I have known Patrick Barlow and his family for several years and am confident that he is a good choice for Holmen village president.
He is a caring father and knows what it means to raise a family in our modern community.
He understands the need for plentiful parks, recreation options and safe routes for bicyclists because his own children have participated in them and used these facilities.
He has made good connections with the town of Holland and Holmen school board by meeting with them regularly. Patrick truly wants to work with others to improve life for those in the village.
Please vote in the spring election and mark your ballot for Patrick Barlow for Holmen village president.
Nikki Hale, Holmen