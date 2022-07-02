Nikki Kvam: Cigarettes and vapes, bad for your health and the earth

How does stepping on ammonia, butane, arsenic and stearic acid sound? It sounds gross, right? When you accidentally step on a littered cigarette butt, those are just a fraction of chemicals that are under your foot leaching into the environment.

Those JUUL pods and other vape products are not innocent either. They are single-use plastics containing similar chemicals as cigarettes. As someone who enjoys the outdoors, it’s sad to see these tobacco products not only causing harm to humans, but also to the environment and animals. Cigarette butts are the No. 1 littered item in the United States.

That’s why the 7 C’s Health Initiative Coalition and local youth were in Jackson County on June 27 picking up cigarette butts at Lunda Community Park. The 7 C’s Health Initiative’s mission is to collaboratively work to improve the health of our citizens living the counties of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe, La Crosse, Vernon and Crawford so that they may live long, healthy lives, free from tobacco and nicotine regardless of their income, education or ethnic background. We know that cigarettes and vapes are an environmental threat introducing plastic, heavy metals and chemicals into waterways, soil and wildlife. A clean environment means healthier lives. The more we take care of our environment, the more we can have a cleaner and habitable home.

We only get one earth, lets keep it clean and tobacco-free!

Nikki Kvam

La Crosse

