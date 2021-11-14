Nikki Kvam: No slow down of youth e-cigarette use over pandemic

A new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirms that despite the COVID pandemic, youth continue to use e-cigarettes in record numbers.

The CDC study, which used data from the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey, found that 2 million U.S. middle and high school students reported currently using e-cigarettes in 2021. Additionally, 85% of those youth reported using flavored e-cigarettes, and as one local school principle shared, ”disposable e-cigarettes are the most popular e-cigarette device among youth.”

While their fruit and candy flavors may trick teens into thinking they’re safe, e-cigarettes carry serious health risks for young people. For instance, the nicotine in e-cigarettes damages the parts of adolescent brains that control their learning and memory. Youth who use e-cigarettes are also more likely than their peers who don’t use e-cigarettes to eventually become regular cigarette smokers.

The 7 C’s Health Initiative is working during the COVID-19 pandemic to educate retailers on how addictive e-cigarettes are, especially to youth, and how they can help keep our youth safe and tobacco-free by following the law and properly checking IDs to ensure that tobacco sales are not occurring to those under the age of 21. Education and outreach are provided via the Wisconsin WINS program by the coalition.

For more on tobacco prevention and control efforts in La Crosse County, visit the 7 C’s Health Initiative website www.7CsHealthInitiative.org or Facebook page @7CsHealthInitiative.

Nikki Kvam

La Crosse

