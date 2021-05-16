Nikki Kvam: Observe 'No Menthol Sunday'

“No Menthol Sunday” is an annual practice to shine a light on the impact menthol cigarettes have on the African American community. This year, it will take place today.

Menthol makes cigarettes easier to smoke and harder to quit. The menthol creates a cooling effect which reduces the harshness of cigarettes and suppresses smoker’s coughing. Because of these effects, people may inaccurately think menthol cigarettes are less harmful than regular ones, and are therefore more appealing to youth.

However, it’s not only youth whom they appeal to. Menthol cigarettes are the most popular tobacco product among African Americans. In fact, among cigarette smokers in the U.S, 70.5% of African Americans use menthol cigarettes— which is 20% points higher than Whites and Hispanics.

These rates are the result of targeted marketing on the part of tobacco companies. A study done in Milwaukee showed that tobacco retailers in Black neighborhoods had twice as much outdoor menthol advertising and twice as many menthol price promotions as those in White neighborhoods.