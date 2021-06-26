Nikki Kvam: Wisconsin Wins works to keep tobacco products out of kids’ hands

Wisconsin Wins is a statewide campaign that uses a science-based strategy to decrease youth access to tobacco products and help retailers avoid fines.

While youth smoking and sales to minors are low statewide, there’s still a reason to be concerned. Tobacco now comes in a variety of forms such as electronic cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, and little cigars. These products come in flavors that range from fruit flavors to candy or confectionery flavors, to alcoholic beverage flavors to herbs and spices — all of which are appealing to our youth.

E-cigarette use is outpacing conventional cigarettes in Wisconsin. Eighty percent of young e-cigarette users said they used e-cigarettes “because they come in flavors I like.”

These trends and the fact that 80% of adult users started smoking before the age of 18 shows there’s a continued need for the program.

WI Wins uses positive reinforcement to create healthier communities by congratulating clerks who don’t sell tobacco to youth and educating those who do.

Our program offers free retailer training on avoiding underage tobacco sales through WITobaccoCheck.org.