Nikki Kvam: Work together for youth tobacco prevention

Local businesses have an important role in helping our community be safe and healthy. During the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important that businesses and community members work together and share information that helps us live the healthiest lives possible: and that includes youth tobacco prevention.

Tips for keeping businesses and their costumers safer while conducting business:

- Maintain social distancing. Ask customers to show IDs through plastic or glass partitions or by placing them on the counter face up.

- Place ID bar-code scanners or smartphone apps on the customer side of the sales counter for customers to complete self-scans.

- Customers with face masks are like ones with a beard. Confirm other physical information like height, weight, eye and hair color.

When selling tobacco, please remember that current federal laws requires that tobacco products cannot be sold to customers under age 21.

Tobacco retailers and local community members must work together to keep tobacco products out of the hands of youth. The coronavirus pandemic has put a spotlight on lung health. It’s important now more than ever, to keep our lungs healthy to help reduce the risk of severe illness. Next time you see your local retailer check an ID, say “thank you” for helping keep our youth be tobacco free. Wisconsin wins when tobacco isn’t sold to minors.

The Wisconsin Wins program partners with businesses throughout the year to educate, share resources, and promote training on how to avoid underage tobacco sales.

Nikki Kvam

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0