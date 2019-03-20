Try 3 months for $3

I urge people in the village of Holmen to vote for Patrick Barlow for village president in the spring election April 2.

I know Patrick and his family through many church and community activities.

He is aware of the challenges of raising a family in the modern day and will support those village services that keep our community friendly to new and long-term residents as it grows into the future.

He is a hard-working, friendly and conscientious person who will work diligently to promote our community.

Patrick desires to keep our village a safe place to live and work by finding a stable path to supporting our fire and police departments. Mark your calendars and elect Patrick as our village president.

Nikki Schultz, Holmen

