I urge people in the village of Holmen to vote for Patrick Barlow for village president in the spring election April 2.
I know Patrick and his family through many church and community activities.
He is aware of the challenges of raising a family in the modern day and will support those village services that keep our community friendly to new and long-term residents as it grows into the future.
He is a hard-working, friendly and conscientious person who will work diligently to promote our community.
Patrick desires to keep our village a safe place to live and work by finding a stable path to supporting our fire and police departments. Mark your calendars and elect Patrick as our village president.
Nikki Schultz, Holmen