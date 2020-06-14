Nikkilas Jackson: Biden must stand against defunding police

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’m writing out of concern for Wisconsin. While lawless rioting and looting is occurring across the county, leftist politicians are promoting an unconscionable agenda in response.

Democrats across the country are supporting and calling for a “Defunding of the Police,” and this agenda is starting at the top with Democrat Joe Biden.

Biden needs to formally come out and denounce any agenda to defund or abolish the police, which he has failed to do. Right now, he’s not taken a firm stance and appears to be supportive of defunding the police. How could we trust Joe Biden to lead our country if he won’t support law and order?

I never thought I’d live in a world where politicians are actively trying to make our communities less safe.

Wisconsin certainly doesn’t need this extreme agenda and I believe law and order is necessary to keep our society safe. We must work toward solutions, not increased lawlessness.

Nikkilas Jackson, La Crosse

