Medicaid Expansion is a win-win for Wisconsin. I urge Wisconsin lawmakers to make sure Medicaid Expansion is included in the 2019-2021 Budget.
Other states, 37 of them (including the District of Columbia), have expanded Medicaid, leaving Wisconsin in the minority with the 14 states that have not. Why not? Expansion would save state taxpayers $190 million per year.
If primary-care services are more available to those with low income, they can avoid using the high-cost emergency room for health services. With more people insured, uncompensated care costs fall, saving hospitals, governments, employers and taxpayers money.
Please join the call for supporting Medicaid Expansion and tell your legislators it’s a win-win for Wisconsin.
Noreen Holmes, La Crosse