Noreen Holmes: Pfaff understands issues important to seniors

Brad Pfaff is someone who understands the issues facing older Wisconsinites. He served on the Aging Committee for La Crosse County where he showed an understanding of these issues and a willingness to consider solutions to these problems.
With the aging of our population, we have more people over the age of 60 than we have ever had before, currently about 20%. Many counties in Wisconsin are approaching 30% and some up north are fast approaching 50% It’s important that we send someone to Congress who supports the idea of aging in place in our communities as most senior citizens want that. In addition, programs that support those who need additional help, like home-delivered meals, caregiver support or home care, attest to the need to have a congressman who is aware of these programs, considers them important and will vote to sustain and improve them.
As we face many issues in Wisconsin and our nation, I know that Brad Pfaff will carefully consider problems and their solutions and will pick the best response among them. I also know he will help and support those who built this state and great nation – our older citizens. Please vote for Brad Pfaff. It’s important to send someone to Congress who understands.
Noreen Holmes
La Crosse