Noreen Holmes: Pfaff understands issues important to seniors

With the aging of our population, we have more people over the age of 60 than we have ever had before, currently about 20%. Many counties in Wisconsin are approaching 30% and some up north are fast approaching 50% It’s important that we send someone to Congress who supports the idea of aging in place in our communities as most senior citizens want that. In addition, programs that support those who need additional help, like home-delivered meals, caregiver support or home care, attest to the need to have a congressman who is aware of these programs, considers them important and will vote to sustain and improve them.