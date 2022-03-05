Noreen Holmes: Sharon Hampson has been an advocate for aging

All around the globe countries, cities, villages are becoming older. People are living and working longer, and experiencing more of life. Soon there will be more people age 65 and older than those under age 18. Many will need help, especially the aging population over 85 years old.

We need people at all levels of government who understand aging issues and will support programs to help our seniors. Sharon Hampson has been an advocate for aging and strongly supports aging programs. As a former member of the Commission on Aging for La Crosse County, she supports programs that help the aging population and enable them to age in their own homes and communities. This includes programs like Senior Meals, Home-Delivered Meals, Caregiver Support, Elderly & Disabled Transportation, the Benefit Specialist, the SMRT Bus and more.

She is a current supporter of Thriving Livable La Crosse, a program to help the City of La Crosse become more Age Friendly and accessible, not only for the older population but also for citizens with disabilities and even Moms pushing strollers.

Please support Sharon Hampson for La Crosse County Board and keep her there as an aging advocate.

Noreen Holmes

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0