During his presentation at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, George Will states Social Security and Medicare will bankrupt this nation.
Will is apparently unaware or chooses to ignore the fact that Social Security does not contribute one penny to the deficit. It is completely paid for by the contributions we and our employers make over our careers.
Social Security solvency is an issue that has an easy fix. There is a cap on earnings subject to the Social Security tax.
The cap for 2019 is $132,900, so we all pay tax up to this amount through our payroll deductions and the contributions of our employers.
If you are lucky enough to exceed $132,900 in earnings, all additional earnings that accrue to you will be Social Security tax-free.
Why do we subsidize those making $132,901 and above?
Social Security is an easy fix. Raise the cap on earnings to make the program more equitable and fix the solvency of Social Security in the future.
It is an excellent program that raises the standard of living for older people and the disabled, helping them avoid a life of poverty.
It will continue to be there for everyone if we protect it.
Noreen Holmes, La Crosse