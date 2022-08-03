Obbie King: The Rhythm of History

They say that history doesn't repeat itself, but it sometimes rhymes.

I think of that as veterans are fighting to be taken care of for the sicknesses they're suffering from exposure to toxic burn pits...

...just as earlier veterans had to fight to be taken care of for the sicknesses they suffered from exposure to depleted uranium...

... just as veterans of my generation had to fight to be taken care of for the sicknesses they suffered from exposure to Agent Orange...

...just as veterans of my parents' generation had to fight to be taken care of for the sicknesses they suffered from exposure to nuclear bomb tests.

History is telling us that "Sign up and you'll be taken care of" is an empty promise.

Obbie King