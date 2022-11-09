Olga Swensen: Find out if you're an Einstein too

Are we all convinced we are Einstein's? I know I am, because he tells us how we can know we are really intelligent, and I qualify easy peasy. So, check it out and find out if you are too.

Just so you know, he says “the measure of intelligence is the ability to change” with the evidence, and we all know he is THE evidence guy.

Therefore, are you really an Einstein from this explanation, or are you still working on it? Then come and join my tribe of Einstein's and learn and have fun in the process. We are constantly looking at the evidence, looking at new statements, news articles and speechifying politicians and putting their blathering to the AE test: asking, is this stuff true, must I change my thinking because of it or must I pat it on the head, wish it a nice day, and walk away, hand in hand with the truth from the evidence I know, at least today.

Tomorrow, I am sure we’ll have to do this test again, because evidence is king, or queen, depending who you are, and blathering is eternal.

Remember, the joy is in the journey, not the destination. And you are a lot smarter than you look.

Olga Swensen

Sparta