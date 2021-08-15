Olive Rose: Make Child Tax Credit change permanent

In place for years, the Child Tax Credit used to be factored into annual tax filings. Now, through changes supported by Democrats in Congress and President Biden via the American Rescue Plan, the Child Tax Credit is paid directly to families like mine via direct deposit each month.

As a full-time working mom, I can tell you that even a salaried job with benefits like the one I have does not allow me the financial security I want to provide for my daughter. With the monthly payment I’ve been able to catch up on overdue medical bills and make sure my daughter’s day care is paid for.

That may not seem like much, but to me, and so many other working Moms, it really is. Unfortunately, Congress needs to act to make this change permanent. I hope they do.

Olive Rose

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0