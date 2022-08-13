Olivia toon
The superintendent of schools announces that he is getting his way one way or another. He wants to strong-arm and disregard the upcoming refer…
Is it asking too much for our school board to take a common sense approach to the controversial high school consolidation issue.
A year ago, I retired after 24 years of service as your La Crosse County Clerk of Court.
Superintendent Aaron Engel's column in the Tribune sounded just like other taxpayer-funded proposals. They paint a rosy picture of how great t…
I appreciate the recent column "How to stop loners from lashing out," by philosophy professor Stephen Asma of Columbia College in Chicago.
The FBI on Monday searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home as part of an investigation into Trump’s handling of presidential and classified documents. Predictably, Trump classified the search as “politically motivated” and a “weaponization of the justice system.”
Last Thursday's letter to the editor "Cops should enforce vehicles offenses" got me thinking.
By this time we should know one thing: Candidates who are using “election integrity” as an issue in their campaigns are either deluded or lyin…
As a 70-year-old lifelong moderate, I have come to the conclusion that I simply cannot vote for Republicans.
Do you think, like I do, that we have the cart before the horse when talking about reproductive health?