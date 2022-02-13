Omar Shana: Is single-family zoning needed in La Crosse?

For nearly a hundred years, single-family zoning has had a huge impact on American cities, as middle-class families establish themselves in the urban landscape. Single-family zoning in communities restricts development to only allow single-family, detached homes.

For the City of La Crosse, in order to develop multi-family units such as duplexes and apartments, applicants must submit a special use permit, get permission from the City Council, and work with neighborhood associations. Increasing multi-family units in the La Crosse area would bring jobs into the community and boost our local economy. Additionally, when cities implement more multi-family housing and rental units, detached single-family housing appreciates in value.

While ending single-family zoning might meet some resistance, La Crosse specifically would benefit from more multi-family dwellings because of limited physical space due to the bluffs, river, and marsh. Cities across the United States are taking a hard look at their zoning laws and many places like Minneapolis recently abolished single-family zoning. As we learn more about how housing laws impact the equity and economic success of a community, we need to find more vibrant solutions that propel all citizens forward.

The City of La Crosse Common Council can make some first and vital steps by voting to remove all single-family zoning and replace it with zoning that allows for more multi-income neighborhoods and develop steps to ensure that renters are involved in the conversations when developments are proposed in their neighborhoods.

Omar Shana

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0