Oren and Paulette Brown: A smile and a thanks go a long way

This is a complete turn-around for me as a subscriber; normally I just read a couple of words of his column and say to myself, "here we go again," and go to read something else. Sports, weather, comics or something more educational? But Christenson, may I go a bit further?

My wife and I have not been going "out" much due to the latest health issues across the country, and we certainly would not disobey any edict of our government. So, we tip our waitress and, for an enjoyable evening, we also send a card or letter to the owner, management, cooks and wait staff telling them how we enjoyed the evening, the service of the employees, the quality of the food and the general feeling of hospitality in their establishment. We end with, "We had a great time and will come back again. Thank you."