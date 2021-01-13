Organizations thank community for suppport

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Mainstreet Inc., North La Crosse Business Association, Explore La Crosse, La Crosse Area Development Corporation, and 7 Rivers Alliance would like to thank the community for your support of local businesses in 2020. The impact COVID-19 has had on our economy has been significant.

The community came together, contributed financially, and shopped locally with new initiatives that were developed to support our local economy in 2020. Your participation and engagement with The Small Business Resiliency Fund, Building Community Fund, Get on Living Safely (#golsWI), Shop Small Sundays, Shop Local, Downtown Gift Certificates, and the La Crosse Bar and Restaurant Relief Fundraiser are examples of how we came together as a community to address the challenges of COVID-19 in 2020.

Thanks to the generosity of our community, we are better prepared to go into 2021. We are optimistic for the year ahead because of your commitment and conscious choice to shop local. Your continued patronage is the driving force behind a thriving local economy. Each dollar you spend locally, every donation you make to an area organization, and the hours spent volunteering helps to ensure the La Crosse Area continues to be a vibrant, robust community in which we can all work, live, and play.