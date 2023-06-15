I am writing in response to the opinion column, "Stephen L. Carter: The Supreme Court’s water ruling boils down to a dictionary debate" published June 5 on www.lacrossetribune.com.

In the case in question, Sackett v. EPA, the Supreme Court misinterpreted the Clean Water Act to leave many of our remaining wetlands without federal protection from polluters. Wetlands serve as our ecosystem’s kidneys by filtering out pollutants before they reach drinking water sources or places where we swim. They also provide vital habitat for wildlife and help protect our communities from flooding.

Some of Wisconsin's largest cities like Milwaukee, Green Bay, and Kenosha all get their water from Lake Michigan, and unfortunately, side effects have already been at large. Two treatment plants near the great lake have discovered PFAS levels above the legal limit; substances proven to decrease fertility, increase cholesterol and reduce response to vaccines. Without our wetlands to remove pollutants and sediments, our communities are at great risk.

In La Crosse's case, the city's water supply from the Mississippi River pollution susceptibility will only grow graver if nearby wetlands are paved over or otherwise degraded. Furthermore, the Mississippi River Basin flooded in 1993 resulting in 50 casualties and damages of over $15 billion across the region.

Ultimately, only Congress can restore the federal protections that the Court has just stripped away. For now, Wisconsin officials must act immediately to protect our remaining wetlands before more damage is done.

Ori Steinfink

Brookline, Massachusetts