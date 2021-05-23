Our View: At 25 years, Extra Effort awards students thanks to generous community

Extra Effort began as a Tribune program to highlight stories of students who had overcome obstacles in their lives to persevere and graduate from high school.

It has just completed a quarter century, and again this year Extra Effort seniors received scholarships to help them get a lift for college.

Donors — including our three colleges, organizations and individuals — stepped up as they have done year after year after year.

The result: All 22 students received scholarships through this unique program that has lasted and thrived because of the generosity of this community.

It was a most challenging year through the pandemic, but the Extra Effort students nominated by their schools overcame the challenge like they’ve overcome other health or social obstacles over the years.

They came from Prairie du Chien to Black River Falls, from Tomah to La Crosse Central. And they shared some traits: Determination, persistence, optimism, and an ability to lift others up.

Some overcame language and cultural barriers after a move here. Others overcame disabilities or accidents. Others overcame challenges at home.