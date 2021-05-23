Our View: At 25 years, Extra Effort awards students thanks to generous community

Extra Effort began as a Tribune program to highlight stories of students who had overcome obstacles in their lives to persevere and graduate from high school.
It has just completed a quarter century, and again this year Extra Effort seniors received scholarships to help them get a lift for college.
Donors — including our three colleges, organizations and individuals — stepped up as they have done year after year after year.
The result: All 22 students received scholarships through this unique program that has lasted and thrived because of the generosity of this community.
It was a most challenging year through the pandemic, but the Extra Effort students nominated by their schools overcame the challenge like they’ve overcome other health or social obstacles over the years.
They came from Prairie du Chien to Black River Falls, from Tomah to La Crosse Central. And they shared some traits: Determination, persistence, optimism, and an ability to lift others up.
Some overcame language and cultural barriers after a move here. Others overcame disabilities or accidents. Others overcame challenges at home.
It is an outstanding class that merits every single scholarship. Following is the full list of donors and Extra Effort students:
UW-La Crosse:
- Dakota Gruen, Logan
Viterbo University:
- Kadin Ahler, Cashton; Emily Reid, Aquinas.
Western Technical College:
- Chloe Ray, Viroqua.
Johns, Flaherty & Collins:
- Kole Vang, LaCrossroads; Arlo Darling, La Crescent; Anabel Cruz Cruz, West Salem.
La Crosse Community Foundation, through its General Fund, Randy Smith Leadership Fund, Neil P. Hengst Scholarship Fund and Robert and Eleanor Franke Charitable Fund:
- Ryan Vetsch, G-E-T; Albert Romero, Onalaska: Layo Mendoza, Blair-Taylor; Hope Steinhoff, Holmen; Emanuel Cruz, Arcadia; Austin Bass, Bangor; Aaliyah Bowman, Central; and Dale Sedlmayr, Westby.
Trust Point:
- Mado Shako, Kee.
Mitchell/Kruck Scholarship:
- Kayla Brown, La Farge.
American Association of University Women:
- Sarah Kirsch, Luther; Maeghan Wikkerink, Sparta
Marine Credit Union:
- Bethany Pope, Whitehall
Mary Jo and Shawn Werner:
- Adelina Martinez, Black River Falls.
Jerry Raddatz:
- Vincent Buchner, De Soto.
Ken Childs:
- Kayla Brown, La Farge.
Profiles of each student can be found and shared in a collection at lacrossetribune.com. This year’s virtual video presentation can be viewed and shared from there as well.
Childs, a new donor, signed on in April after reading the story about Kayla Brown in the Vernon County Times, which is mailed to his home in South Texas.
He sent his $1,400 federal stimulus check.
“If I can make somebody else’s life better I will,” he told us.
His remark no doubt speaks for other donors who have stayed with the Extra Effort program and have allowed it to grow and thrive.
It’s a wonderful credit to this community, to how we support others and recognize students who work so hard to achieve.